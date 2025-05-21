MN wildfires: Fire officials confirm Jenkins Creek fire is 'human caused'

The Brief The Eastern Area Incident Management Team said the Jenkins Creek fire was started by human activity. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office previously told FOX 9 it's believed a discarded cigarette may have sparked the blaze. As of May 21, the Jenkins Creek fire is 13% contained and is at more than 16,700 acres.



Fire officials confirmed the large Jenkins Creek wildfire in northern Minnesota was "human caused."

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team (EAIMT) said in an update on Wednesday that the Jenkins Creek fire is just over 16,700 acres and is 13% contained. Officials also changed the fire status update from "under investigation" to "human caused."

While the release didn't say what human activity caused the Jenkins Creek fire, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay previously told FOX 9 the suspected causes of the three large wildfires.

What caused the fires?

What they're saying:

On FOX 9 All Day, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said potential causes had been identified for the three largest fires burning just north of Duluth.

Camp House fire: The sheriff says this fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He adds that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek fire: According to the sheriff, this fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.

Munger Shaw fire: This fire appears to have started with a bale of hay that caught fire and quickly spread. The homeowner called 911 immediately, but it was already too late when authorities got there.

It's important to note the investigation into the fires is ongoing.

Overview of Minnesota wildfires

The backstory:

Fire crews are continuing to battle three large wildfires in northern Minnesota, including the Munger Shaw fire, Camp House fire and Jenkins Creek fire.

Crews are working to extinguish the flames, but the fires are still slowly expanding. Containment continues to gradually increase on all three fires as crews work to build fire lines and prevent any more spread.

The Munger Shaw fire is nearly entirely contained, though there are some smoldering hot spots within the burned area. The Jenkins Creek fire is more than 16,700 acres and is 13% contained. The Camp House fire is just over 12,000 acres and is 73% contained.

The fires started on May 11 and May 12. Fire officials have not officially shared the exact causes of the fires.