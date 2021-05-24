Minnesota wildcat sanctuary housing lions, tigers seized from animal park featured in 'Tiger King'

article

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota has accepted several big cats including tigers and lions seized last week by the U.S. Department of Justice from the owners of an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s "Tiger King."

According to a release, authorities recently seized 69 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar from Tiger King Park in Oklahoma. Authorities conducted three inspections of the animals at Tiger King Park since December 2020 and cited owners Jeff and Lauren Lowe with numerous citations for failing to provide the big cats with adequate veterinary care, nutrition and shelter.

The Wildcat Sanctuary wrote that it has also offered to transport and provide a permanent home to any of the smaller wild cats that remain at Tiger King Park if placement is needed.