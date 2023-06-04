Minnesota weather: It's a hot one, with scattered showers expected

As Rob Thomas once sang, 'man, it's a hot one.' And the heat is on again heading into Sunday as we look for another day in the upper 80's, low 90s. Sunshine will again be in abundance, and fortunately dew points will be a bit lower which will help the comfort factor.

There is another chance for some widely scattered showers, and isolated rumbles again Sunday afternoon and evening statewide with the best chance along and Southwest of the Minnesota River Valley. No severe weather is expected Sunday.

Temperatures stay hot heading into the start of the work week, with another round of scattered showers and storms on Monday afternoon. By Tuesday a cold front will push West, and temperatures will drop into the low 80s.

As over the weekend, the next few days come with a chance of showers and storms that gradually shifts throughout the week.