The Brief Sunday is feeling much cooler, but warmer temperatures are ahead. High temperatures will be near 37 degrees in the Twin Cities, with a northwest breeze around 10 to 15 mph. Monday will be quiet with less wind before temperatures jump back into the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday.



Sunday is bringing a sharp cooldown after a much warmer Saturday, with another warm-up on the way.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

There are varying levels of cloud cover across Minnesota.

Sunday's forecast calls for temperatures in the 30s with a high near 37 in the Twin Cities.

Northwest winds will run 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph or a little higher at times. That will make it feel more like the upper 20s.

Coming off a 54-degree high, that drop will feel chilly. In northern Minnesota, highs may stay a couple of degrees below freezing.

Extended forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

By tomorrow morning, lows are forecast to fall into the teens in northern Minnesota and the lower 20s in the south.

Monday looks quiet with a few passing clouds. Highs are expected to reach about 38, which is close to today's high but with less wind, so it may not feel as crisp.

The southwestern part of the state could reach 40 or slightly above Monday, while the Twin Cities are expected to come close but stay just short of that mark.

As December starts, temperatures are expected to climb again. The forecast calls for mainly 40s early in the month and another 50-degree day Wednesday, with highs topping out around 51.