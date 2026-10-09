Minnesota weather: Air quality alert issued for Saturday due to blowing dust

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The Brief An air quality alert has been issued for western Minnesota on Saturday due to blowing dust. The air quality is expected to reach the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. This weekend will be hot and windy with gusts potentially topping 40 mph.



An air quality alert has been issued for parts of western Minnesota on Saturday as strong winds could kick up dust and create unhealthy air.

Air quality alert for blowing dust

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for west-central and southwestern Minnesota from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

The alert includes Marshall, Worthington, Ortonville and the Upper Sioux Community.

"Unseasonably warm temperatures and strong southerly wind gusts in excess of 40 mph across dry soils in an area of drought will result in blowing dust and reduced air quality Saturday morning and afternoon. Decreasing winds will lessen the potential for impacts through the evening," explained the MPCA.

Who is most at risk?

The backstory:

The MPCA said the air quality is expected to reach the orange level, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Strong winds can carry tiny particles called "PM10", a type of air pollution that includes soil, road dust and other materials. These particles can be inhaled into the lungs, potentially creating health problems.

People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes may be more vulnerable to poor air quality. Children, older adults and pregnant people are also considered sensitive groups.

Exposure to blowing dust can cause coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, wheezing and fatigue. It can also aggravate existing heart and lung conditions, according to the MPCA.

Blowing dust may also reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions in some areas. The sky may appear hazy or "dirty," and dust may accumulate on surfaces, the MPCA explained.

Taking precautions

What you can do:

The MPCA recommends that people in sensitive groups limit time outdoors, take more breaks, and do less intense activities while the alert is in effect.

People can also take precautions by keeping windows closed and setting ventilation systems to recirculate indoor air to reduce exposure to outdoor pollutants.

Find the latest air quality information on the MPCA website.

Hot and windy weekend

(FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

The weekend will feel more like summer than fall as temperatures climb toward record levels Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday turns sunny, hot and windy, with highs reaching around 88 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Widespread 80s are expected across much of Minnesota, while far northern areas stay in the 70s and parts of southwestern Minnesota could reach the low 90s.

Wind gusts could approach 40 mph in the Twin Cities, with even stronger gusts possible in southwestern Minnesota.

Summer-like warmth continues Sunday, with highs remaining in the 80s across the Twin Cities metro. Northwestern Minnesota turns much cooler, with some rain showers possible later in the day.