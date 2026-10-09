Minnesota weather: Sunny, pleasant Friday before a hot and gusty weekend

The Brief Friday brings mostly sunny skies, a light southeast breeze and highs in the 70s on Friday. Near-record warmth arrives this weekend, with widespread highs in the 80s. Gusty winds accompany the weekend heat before temperatures cool into the 60s Monday.



Friday brings plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures across Minnesota before a surge of summer-like heat sends highs into the 80s this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a mostly sunny Friday with occasional passing clouds and a southeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

A warming trend kicks off on Friday as temperatures climb into the 70s across much of the state, though northeastern Minnesota stays cooler in the 60s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 75 degrees.

Friday night stays mild as breezy conditions continue. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and 60s, with temperatures reaching their lowest point around midnight before climbing ahead of a hot weekend.

(FOX 9)

Hot weekend in Minnesota

Weekend forecast:

The weekend will feel more like summer than fall as temperatures climb toward record levels Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday turns sunny, hot and windy, with highs reaching around 88 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Widespread 80s are expected across much of Minnesota, while far northern areas stay in the 70s and parts of southwestern Minnesota could reach the low 90s.

Wind gusts could approach 40 mph in the Twin Cities, with even stronger gusts possible in southwestern Minnesota.

Summer-like warmth continues Sunday, with highs remaining in the 80s across the Twin Cities metro. Northwestern Minnesota turns much cooler, with some rain showers possible later in the day.

What's next:

The cooler air finally reaches the metro Monday as temperatures fall back into the 60s.

Despite the cooldown, temperatures remain slightly above average Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)