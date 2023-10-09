Minnesota Twins' Target Field ceremonies to feature historic, fan-favorite former players

The Minnesota Twins return home to Target Field for games 3 and 4 of its American League Division Series (ALDS) against the Houston Astros, and the team has announced several fan-favorite former players will be in attendance for pre-game ceremonies.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, prior to the first pitch at 3:07 p.m. on FOX 9, the Twins’ "batterymates" will reunite, as Twins Hall of Famer and two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to his former Minnesota "batterymate" – fellow Twins Hall of Famer and 2009 AL Most Valuable Player Joe Mauer.

A "gate giveaway" will feature the team’s "We Believe" 2023 Homer Hanky.

Game 4 of the series will be played at either 1:07 p.m. – if the Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers series also needs a Game 4 – or 6:07 p.m. if that series ends in the three games.

Prior to the game, Twins Hall of Famers and key contributors to Minnesota’s 1987 World Series title Gary Gaetti and Dan Gladden will reunite again. Gaetti, a two-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and 1987 ALCS Most Valuable Player, will throw out the first pitch, which Gladden will catch.

The game will also feature a Homer Hanky giveaway for every fan in attendance.

In Game 2 on Oct. 8, Carlos Correa provided clutch hitting as the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 at Minute Maid Park.