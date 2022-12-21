Minnesota tow truck drivers, auto repair shops kept busy by snow

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
17
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota tow truck drivers, auto repair shops kept busy by snow

FOX 9

With the snow and low temperatures, Wednesday was a busy day for auto repair shops and tow truck drivers.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With the snow and low temperatures, Wednesday was a busy day for auto repair shops and tow truck drivers.

"Towing right now is absolutely crazy. Three reasons we live in Minnesota: June, July and August," said Gary DeRusha, operations manager at Bobby & Steve's Auto World in Eden Prairie.

Tow truck drivers saw everything from vehicles sliding into ditches to cars not starting and flat tires.

Anne Meyer, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, or MnDOT, said snow created challenges Wednesday and the wind will really kick in Thursday.

"Then Friday, certainly that wind chill is a bigger factor. So we don't want anyone getting a flat tire or having car issues because that's just conditions that you don't want to be stuck in your car," Meyer said.

Bobby and Steve's Auto World has a pile of dead batteries just from Wednesday afternoon. Mechanics are also replacing lots of frozen wipers.

"We had to bring in more wiper blades because we ran out. Because of that pressure and the snow and they go to turn it on and bam, it breaks the blade," DeRusha said.

The dangerously low temperatures also create challenges for plows.

"Whenever it's this cold out, we're going to have some issues with really our materials working in this freezing cold temperature. Now, we do add chemicals to our rock salt and our brine to … help things work a little bit better," Meyer said.

Crews ask that drivers drive slowly and give plows and tow trucks room to do their jobs.

"If you absolutely have to travel which, we all want to go see mom, dad, grandma, but at the end of the day, take your time and be safe," DeRusha said.

Good tire pressure, routine maintenance and regular oil changes will help prevent vehicles from breaking down.

MnDOT also recommends that drivers check highway cameras along their routes, especially if they’re traveling this week.