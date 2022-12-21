Minnesota tow truck drivers, auto repair shops kept busy by snow

With the snow and low temperatures, Wednesday was a busy day for auto repair shops and tow truck drivers.

"Towing right now is absolutely crazy. Three reasons we live in Minnesota: June, July and August," said Gary DeRusha, operations manager at Bobby & Steve's Auto World in Eden Prairie.

Tow truck drivers saw everything from vehicles sliding into ditches to cars not starting and flat tires.

Anne Meyer, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, or MnDOT, said snow created challenges Wednesday and the wind will really kick in Thursday.

"Then Friday, certainly that wind chill is a bigger factor. So we don't want anyone getting a flat tire or having car issues because that's just conditions that you don't want to be stuck in your car," Meyer said.

Bobby and Steve's Auto World has a pile of dead batteries just from Wednesday afternoon. Mechanics are also replacing lots of frozen wipers.

"We had to bring in more wiper blades because we ran out. Because of that pressure and the snow and they go to turn it on and bam, it breaks the blade," DeRusha said.

The dangerously low temperatures also create challenges for plows.

"Whenever it's this cold out, we're going to have some issues with really our materials working in this freezing cold temperature. Now, we do add chemicals to our rock salt and our brine to … help things work a little bit better," Meyer said.

Crews ask that drivers drive slowly and give plows and tow trucks room to do their jobs.

"If you absolutely have to travel which, we all want to go see mom, dad, grandma, but at the end of the day, take your time and be safe," DeRusha said.

Good tire pressure, routine maintenance and regular oil changes will help prevent vehicles from breaking down.

MnDOT also recommends that drivers check highway cameras along their routes, especially if they’re traveling this week.