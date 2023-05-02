Minnesota Timberwolves headed to Abu Dhabi for 2 preseason games

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced they will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi.

The NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said in a press release the Timberwolves will play two games against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

"As the NBA continues its global expansion, the Minnesota Timberwolves are honored to be selected for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games. Thank you to the NBA and the host city of Abu Dhabi for allowing us the opportunity to bring fans together through the game of basketball," Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson said.

If you’re interested in traveling for the game you can register for tickets and get more information here.