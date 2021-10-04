Minnesota teen expands effort to build wheelchairs for disabled animals

article

Last winter, FOX 9 spoke with a young girl in Champlin who is making a difference, using her free time to build wheelchairs for disabled animals.

Now, Shaine Kilyun is changing the life of a paraplegic dog from the other side of the globe.

"I just love animals, and I wanted to make a difference somehow," she said.

After a little trial and error, and a lot of hard work, the 16-year-old girl is wholeheartedly making a difference for animals around the world.

"I’ve saved a few lives, and I really hope to save more," she said.

Shaine is doing it around her schedule at Champlin Park High School, spending her free time building wheelchairs.

"I’ve made about 10, and I’m actually going to be making one for a duck."

Now, she’s building one for a dog from Saudi Arabia whose back legs are paralyzed. He goes by the name Scooter because he has to scoot around.

Scooter is still feeling things out after arriving in the U.S. Without use of his legs, the two-year-old dog drags his body forward, developing sores and lesions where his legs scrape the ground - with the risk of infection ahead.

But, it didn’t take long for Scooter to get a feel for his new legs on Monday, which were a perfect fit.

Lisa Leverdiere, who works with the nonprofit Home For Life Animal Sanctuary, said it can be difficult to raise enough money for wheelchairs like these.

"It’s very hard to raise money in these times. So for her to make not one cart but two carts for us probably saved us close to $1,000," she said.

It was a priceless fix for the dog, as Shaine donates her time and raises money to cover her supplies.

"A lot of people have reached out and donated, which is just incredible," Shaine said.

It’s also an incredible second chance for Scooter, who left this teen with a full heart.

"This is what it’s all about," she said.

If you'd like to donate to the effort, you can donate on Zelle to Wheeliesdogwheelchairs@gmail.com.