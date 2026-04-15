Minnesota tornado drill: Sirens to sound twice statewide Thursday

The Brief Statewide tornado drills will take place across Minnesota on Thursday. The outdoor warning sirens will sound at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The drills are part of Severe Weather Awareness week and are separate from the monthly siren test.



Minnesotans will hear two outdoor warning sirens Thursday as part of the annual statewide tornado drill for Severe Weather Awareness week.

Statewide tornado drills set for April 16

Local perspective:

The drills are scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. During both times, the outdoor sirens will sound as part of a simulated tornado warning. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will also issue a routine test message, and the National Weather Service (NWS) plans to share updates on social media during the test.

This drill is separate from the routine monthly siren tests, which typically take place on the first Wednesday of each month.

According to the NWS, counties and cities decide when and how to activate the sirens. During severe weather, sirens typically sound for about three minutes and rarely run for the entire weather warning. The reasons for siren activation vary, with some counties only sounding the siren for tornadoes, while others use it for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms with winds at least 70 to 80 mph.

Minnesota tornadoes

By the numbers:

The state averages about 46 tornadoes each year, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Just earlier this week, southern Minnesota was hit with at least three tornadoes as severe storms swept across the state.

While tornadoes are most common between May and August, they have occurred as early as March and as late as December.

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin runs from April 13 to April 17. It includes topics on floods, tornadoes, extreme heat, severe storms, lightning and hail, and weather alerts and warnings.

To learn more, visit the NWS website here.