MN weather live updates: Tornado Warnings issued in southern Minnesota

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Monday for portions of southern and southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa and central and western Wisconsin. While tornadoes are possible with these storms, the greatest threats are very large hail and damaging winds. The Tornado Watch does not include the Twin Cities metro.



Minnesota is getting its first hit of severe weather in portions of the state Monday evening. Large hail has already been reported in Rice County and Goodhue County, including egg-sized hail in Faribault and ping pong-sized hail in Cannon Falls.

Meteorologists Ian Leonard and Cody Matz are live in the FOX 9 Weather all evening with real-time updates on tornado warnings, storm tracks and damage reports.

4 p.m. - Tornado Warning in Rice County

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Rice County until 4:30 p.m. A tornado-warned storm is hitting near Nerstrand, and large hail – golf ball-sized, egg-sized and teacup-sized – has been reported near Faribault.

Tornado Warnings have also been issued for Wanamingo and Dennison, Minn., until 5:15 p.m.

3:40 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning in southern Minnesota

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Faribault, Northfield and Kenyon until 4 p.m. The storm reportedly contains hail as large as two inches.

3 p.m. - Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for portions of southern and southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa and central and western Wisconsin. So far, the Twin Cities metro is not included.

Temperatures in the 70s Monday afternoon, along with a stalled front in southern Minnesota are serving as the focal point for possible strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Monday started with portions of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, at a Level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe weather. The timing of these storms is between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

When the storms will hit, and where exactly. While tornadoes are possible with these potential storms, the greatest threats are very large hail and damaging winds.

The storms taper overnight, leaving behind cloud cover and the potential for patchy fog. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s.

12 p.m.: Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Tuesday turns a bit cooler but remains above average, with highs in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Another chance for showers and possibly a few rumbles arrives Wednesday as temperatures warm back into the 70s.

Thursday looks warm and sunny, with highs near 75 degrees. Friday brings another round of rain and possible rumbles as temperatures warm into the upper 70s.

A cold front moves through for the weekend, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s Saturday with a chance for rain. Sunday rebounds closer to average, with highs in the mid-50s.