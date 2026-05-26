Minnesota DNR electronic licensing system for fishing, hunting set to launch in June

The Brief Minnesota DNR will launch a new electronic licensing system for fishing and hunting licenses on Tuesday, June 9. Fishing license sales will pause from Tuesday, June 2, through Monday, June 8, but anglers can fish without a license during that time. Phase two of the launch for recreational vehicle and watercraft titling and registration will happen at a later date.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is set to launch a new electronic licensing system in June.

DNR electronic licensing system

The backstory:

The Minnesota DNR will roll out the first phase of the updated electronic system on June 9, starting with fishing and hunting licenses. The new platform replaces a licensing system that has been used in Minnesota for more than 25 years.

The updated electronic licensing system gives users three ways to buy a license, including through the mobile app, online, or in person at a license agent. There are also three ways to carry your license. Licenses can also be carried in three ways, including on paper, as a pdf or stored on the app. Users can also register harvests from anywhere, even without cell service.

What they're saying:

"The Minnesota DNR is excited to introduce a modern licensing system designed to improve the experience for Minnesotans and visitors alike," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. "Whether purchasing a license, permit, or registration, users will be able to enjoy hunting, fishing, and other outdoor opportunities more quickly through convenient, flexible, and user-friendly tools."

Fishing license sales paused during transition

Timeline:

The current licensing system will remain in use until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 1. Information from the old system, including licenses purchased through that date, will then be transferred onto the new platform.

During the transition, fishing license sales will be temporarily paused. The DNR says anglers may fish without a license from midnight on Tuesday, June 2 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 8. All other fishing regulations and bag limits will remain in effect.

The new system will become available at midnight on Tuesday, June 9. The DNR said it will have staff available to help users during the transition, along with user guides and how-to videos.

What's next:

The second phase of the launch, which is happening at a later date, will include recreational vehicle and watercraft titling and registration. For now, those processes will remain the same and the old system will keep running for those services.

When fully launched, the new ELS will handle millions of transactions each year and support more than 400 different license and permit products, according to the DNR.