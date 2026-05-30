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Minnesota GOP endorses Nate George for state auditor

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Published  May 30, 2026 2:37 PM CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Minnesota GOP, DFL announce endorsements at state conventions

Minnesota GOP, DFL announce endorsements at state conventions

The Minnesota GOP and the Minnesota DFL are holding their state conventions this weekend, with candidate endorsements announced overnight. 

The Brief

    • The Minnesota GOP endorsed Nate George in the election for Minnesota State Auditor.
    • George secured 76.8% of the vote, securing the endorsement on the first ballot.
    • Nate George currently serves as the Mayor of Braham in Isanti County and is a combat veteran.

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Nate George has been endorsed as the GOP's choice for Minnesota auditor.

Minnesota GOP endorses Nate George for state auditor

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Republican Party announced Nate George secured 76.8% of the vote, earning the party's endorsement on the first ballot. 

Nate George currently serves as the Mayor of Braham in Isanti County and is a combat veteran.

George released the following statement:

"This endorsement is a clear message from Republicans across Minnesota that taxpayers deserve a real watchdog in the State Auditor's Office. Minnesotans are tired of waste, fraud, and a government that too often protects systems instead of protecting citizens. Together, we're going to change that."

Minnesota GOP and DFL conventions

What's next:

On Saturday, Republicans are expected to endorse a candidate for governor, while Democrats make their choice for U.S. Senate and state auditor.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota GOP and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

Politics2026 ElectionsMinnesota