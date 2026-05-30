The Brief The Minnesota GOP endorsed Nate George in the election for Minnesota State Auditor. George secured 76.8% of the vote, securing the endorsement on the first ballot. Nate George currently serves as the Mayor of Braham in Isanti County and is a combat veteran.



Nate George has been endorsed as the GOP's choice for Minnesota auditor.

Minnesota GOP endorses Nate George for state auditor

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Republican Party announced Nate George secured 76.8% of the vote, earning the party's endorsement on the first ballot.

Nate George currently serves as the Mayor of Braham in Isanti County and is a combat veteran.

George released the following statement:

"This endorsement is a clear message from Republicans across Minnesota that taxpayers deserve a real watchdog in the State Auditor's Office. Minnesotans are tired of waste, fraud, and a government that too often protects systems instead of protecting citizens. Together, we're going to change that."

Minnesota GOP and DFL conventions

What's next:

On Saturday, Republicans are expected to endorse a candidate for governor, while Democrats make their choice for U.S. Senate and state auditor.