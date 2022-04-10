Minnesota state trooper helps driver change tire on side of I-35W
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota state trooper was captured on traffic camera video helping a driver stranded along I-35W in Roseville.
The video shows the trooper pulling up behind the stopped vehicle on the side of the highway near County Road C.
After putting up some traffic cones, the trooper then helps the driver change the tire and take the vehicle down off the jack.
Within about 15 minutes, the driver is on her way.
