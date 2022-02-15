Minnesota State Fair's Kickoff to Summer returns

The Five-day State Fair preview is coming back in 2022.

The Kickoff to Summer will be hosted at the Minnesota Fairgrounds from May 26-30 featuring State Fair food, beer, music, and the Giant Slide!

This year’s event will require a reservation and attendance will be limited to 15,000. To buy a ticket guests will need to enter a lottery. Registration for the lottery is open now through February 18th.

The time slots available for reservations are:

Thursday, May 26, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Last year’s Kickoff to Summer was even more popular than we had hoped it would be," State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a release. "People really enjoyed getting together for a little slice of the fair, and we’re happy to bring the event back this year."