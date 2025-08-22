Minnesota State Fair: Opening day attendance down from 2024

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair had 137,148 people attend its opening day on Aug. 21, 2025. The highest record for the first day was set in 2024, when 138,875 people attended. The highest total attendance record for the year was set in 2019, with 2,126,551 people visiting.



The Minnesota State Fair saw strong attendance numbers for its opening day this year, but came up short of breaking the record.

Minnesota State Fair attendance

By the numbers:

On Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, the Minnesota State Fair saw 137,148 people pass through its gates on opening day.

The total is 1,727 people fewer than the opening day in 2024, which set the record with 138,875 attendees.

The highest total attendance record for the year was set in 2019, with 2,126,551 people visiting the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

What's next:

Cooler weather is expected this weekend, which could encourage more people to visit the Minnesota State Fair.