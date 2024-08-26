Minnesota State Fair: New parents’ guide to having a good time

It goes without saying that your life changes when you become a parent.

With changing diapers and nap schedules, days seem to become much shorter in-between everything that needs to get done. And if you plan to have fun, you’ll need to have a game plan that’s well-researched.

As the parents of twin toddlers turning 2-years-old in September, my wife and I set out on our bikes and trailer with the kids in tow to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Below are a few tips we learned to make the experience not so dreadful, and even fun!

Info available

The Minnesota State Fair offers a full page of tricks and tips available before you ever strap a kid into a car seat.

From admission rate discount days, to play areas and games, to breastfeeding facilities and handwashing stations – the list has the nuts and bolts covered before leaving.

There’s also a schedule of things that kids might want to see, such as parades, meeting mascots, magic shows and more. Before you get too far ahead of yourself, be sure to give the page a look.

Getting there

No matter who’s going to the fair, it’s always best to have a plan A, B and C. Arriving as early as possible in the morning is always the most convenient approach, and might also fit nicely into a kid’s nap schedule as well.

All park-and-ride bus options allow storage of collapsible strollers, which reduces any worry of how you will get around once you arrive.

But if you plan to drive, there are ways to plan ahead too.

"We really advise people to check our website’s parking updates page, which can tell you which lots are full if you plan to drive," says Blaire Huneke, a spokesperson for the fair, who also has a daughter who turned 1-year-old last June. "If you’re on the way to a lot, and it gets full, you can pivot to a new one."



Upon arrival, information booths offer ID wristbands in case anyone gets lost at some point during the trip. If that does happen, head to the Care & Assistance building – located on West Dan Patch Avenue, south of West End Market and north of Mighty Midway – as your first step.

Keep cool

Fans and misting sprayers attached to your stroller will always be a friend. Many can be found at Target or Amazon rather cheaply. Also, keep an eye on weather conditions, and adjust the day(s) you plan to attend accordingly.

Within the fair itself there are some water bottle filling stations, and air-conditioned spaces, including within the North End Event Center (among others - read the kids guide yet?). The event center also has rotating exhibits each year, with this year’s theme being cats and dogs.

"Many entertainment stage areas – including Baldwin Park – also offer great shade, which allows you to see some great entertainment, stay outside and get out of the sun a little bit," Huneke says.

But in the Agriculture Horticulture Building, there is a secret I’ve used to cool down before ever having kids – frozen apple cider pops. Similar to any popsicle, they’re made from Minnesota-grown apples, and at only $3 offer a sweet, cold, and somewhat healthy treat (compared to ice cream anyway).

Animal sightings

Every day, the livestock area in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds has several species of animals – from horses to pigs to goats – all for free. The Miracle of Birth center is also a great one-stop shop for a wide range of animals.

Youth attendees that might not be much older than your own little ones are always on-hand to tell stories about their experiences and exhibits. If you’re from a rural community, you likely already know what the 4-H program means to many.

It’s great to see the wide eyes of a child seeing or petting a horse for the first time. Just don’t skip the handwashing stations found at each entrance and exit – even if you think you didn’t touch anything. It’s easy to oversee with all the hustle and bustle of everything, but those hands will be in their mouths again soon.

The DNR building is also a great resource, offering raptor demonstrations and outdoor musical performances. Daily there’s a 50,000-gallon outdoor pond that offers great views of 45 different species of fish. In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, it’s good to start them early.

Food and drinks

For those looking to introduce their kids to arguably the main attraction of the Minnesota State Fair, there’s a wide range of new foods each year. And for adults facing a long day, whether any of these tips help, there are new adult beverages each year as well.

A word to the wise: Don’t get too wild. Cute photos with fried food will last a lifetime, but so will the memory of a sleepless night because a kid is wired, or worse yet, running through diapers as quickly as you can change them. In the fun of it all, give a quick thought to the future ramifications of anything that goes into mouths.

Huneke also advises checking out the produce exchange stand for fruits – something I’ve admittedly never visited on adult-oriented trips without kids (don’t judge).

Rides and shows

Many great options can be found in the Kidway, near the Midway, and they can be fun, no doubt.

But all of them are limited to height or weight restrictions. Also, what you think might be cute, could wind up terrifying for a child (such as a merry-go-round meltdown we experienced ourselves).

The Baldwin Park stage offers different magic shows and kids' dances that can be a fun way to burn off energy. The all-star stunt dog show at the Northwoods stage is a sight to see as well, even for an adult. The Lumberjack show can be a fun one too.

As you walk around, keep an eye on a few rides a try, especially if they have shorter lines – no one wants to wait 15 minutes only to experience a ruined mood at the end of it all.

Be patient

If you’ve never been a parent before, you likely don’t have an eye for strollers and wandering toddlers that don’t have the greatest boundary control – I know I didn’t. Give others around you a break, and try to roll with the punches as best you can. Don’t stress about someone not clearing a path for the break in the curb you need, and try to remember what it was like being them.

"At the end of the day, the state fair is a big place with a lot of people, but there’s always a quiet area you can find if you know where to look," Huneke says. "If you prepare yourself best you can, kids can really enjoy it all."

Go easy on yourself

Which leads me to my final thought: No matter how much prep you do, everything could still be catastrophic. Meltdowns can, and will, happen. And what you thought might be super fun, could be a total dud.

Remember everything is a learning curve, and try to store your own tips away for future use. After all, we’re all learning as we go!