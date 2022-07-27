Minnesota State Fair Jobs: They're hiring today

The Minnesota State Fair is hosting a Job Fair today from 4-7 p.m. in the North End Event Center. During this time, the different State Fair departments will be hiring for a variety of jobs for the 12 days of the Great Minnesota Get Together.

At the Job Fair, you will be able to meet with different State Fair representatives and see what interests you. Then, if your interests, availability and experience match an open position, the representatives will interview you on the spot, and you may be offered a position. The Fair recommends that you register online before coming in.

If you cannot make it today, the Employment Center is open through August. Make sure that you check the Employment center hours before you head over.

The Minnesota State Fair employs almost 80 year-round staff members and around 2.700 summer and fair-time staff members.

A statement from State Fair representatives say that working at the Fair includes free fair admission, valuable work experience, the ability to make great friends and so much more.