From Japan to Minnesota: Wind phones give grieving people a voice for their loss

The Brief A West St. Paul woman installed a "wind phone" in her yard, offering people a way to connect with lost loved ones. The Grief Club of Minnesota in Chanhassen also received a donated wind phone to help families process grief. These phones are not connected to any network but serve as a symbolic outlet for expressing emotions after loss.



A creative project in West St. Paul is helping people find comfort after losing someone close.

A neighborhood filled with art and healing spaces

What we know:

Jennifer Swenson installed a wind phone — a rotary phone inside a box — in her front yard a couple of months ago.

The phone is not connected to anything, but Swenson said, "Yet it's connected to anywhere."

People are invited to use the phone to have conversations with loved ones they have lost, giving voice to their grief.

Swenson explained, "When we lose people, we sometimes don't know what to do with those emotions, or what can I say? I should have, would have, could have, you know, what do I want to say to that person who was lost?"

For Swenson, the loss is personal — her mother Joan passed away four years ago.

"One thing my mom loved to talk on the phone, I thought it would be the perfect match," said Swenson.

The wind phone is accompanied by a journal for messages and tissues for visitors.

Swenson said, "I have to say it's very emotional. You go to dial that phone number, and you start to, the old rotary, you start with each one and the tears can come through because you really want to connect with who you miss."

Swenson said the first wind phone was created in Japan more than 15 years ago by a man who wanted to process the death of his cousin. Since then, hundreds have appeared around the world, including a few in Minnesota, tracked on mywindphone.com.

Swenson’s yard on Bernard Street is known for its creative spirit, with a little art gallery and even a library for dogs.

"Bring a lot of creativity to the neighborhood," said Swenson. She added, "I like to get the interaction and just bring joy to the world. We need a lot a lot more of that," Swenson said, "I wanted to do something for the community."



Swenson shared how she uses the wind phone to talk to her mother: "Just tell her what's happening in life, talk about the grandkids, what's going on with the family. Just what's in the world and how much I miss her and miss her laugh."

A growing movement in Minnesota

Why you should care:

The wind phone concept has spread, with people across Minnesota adopting it as a tool for healing.

Kelsey Lang and Marisa Coughlan donated a wind phone to the Grief Club of Minnesota in Chanhassen in memory of their friends Rebecca and Luke Ludwig, who died in a plane crash in Puget Sound in 2022.

Coughlan, an actress, first heard about wind phones from friends in Los Angeles who installed one in Joshua Tree after losing their children in a car accident.

She thought it could help the Grief Club, a nonprofit that supports families dealing with profound loss.

"Kelsey and I have struggled with knowing like what to do and we just were doers and it's hard to know how to help and so what occurred to me maybe that would be something that would be of use here," said Coughlan.

Sarah Kroenke, executive director of the Grief Club of Minnesota, said, "When it feels like so much has been taken from a person, they hold onto any kind of connection that they can have with their loved one. And so any kind a symbolism to be able to feel like they still live on, that their light still remains. Is really critical in that processing of an out-of-order death and any death in general."

The donation received attention, including a post from Jamie Lee Curtis on social media.

Katie Hasker, Rebecca's sister, said, "I think probably the most important thing is to know a lot of different things can help in your grieving process and this is one of them for sure."

Lang added, "Like Becca would have been like, ‘This is so woo-woo, like I cannot with this wind phone.' So it's like, a little ironic. So it kind of makes me laugh. But, um, it's great."



Visitors to Swenson’s wind phone in West St. Paul have already used it to remember loved ones.

One visitor said, "I came to talk to an old friend who passed. and just say that I miss her. yeah." Swenson said, "If I could, you know, help them heal a heart, help spiritually in some way, it's that healing process that I want to do something."

'We need to speak. We need to get that out. We can't hold it in.'

The backstory:

The wind phone idea began in Japan, where a man placed a disconnected phone booth in his garden to process the death of his cousin. The idea has since grown, with hundreds of wind phones now found worldwide and several in Minnesota.

The phones are tracked on mywindphone.com, and each one offers a unique way for people to express their emotions and stay connected to loved ones who have passed away.