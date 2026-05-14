Minnesota State Fair 2026 free acts to feature Vertical Horizon, Sugarhill Gang
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2026 Minnesota State Fair free stage entertainment lineup has been announced, and will feature more than 100 acts and 900 shows throughout the Great Minnesota Get-Together’s 12-day run.
Minnesota State Fair free acts
What we know:
State Fair organizers say this year will feature two updated stage names, including the Luther Auto Bandshell and Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.
All free stage entertainment is included with fair admission, and pre-fair discount admission tickets are currently on sale now.
What they're saying:
"Our commitment is to deliver an unforgettable 12-day celebration packed with entertainment for every generation and every interest — all included in the price of admission," said Renee Alexander, State Fair CEO, in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Whether guests come to support local community groups, discover new acts or enjoy nationally recognized talent across a variety of genres, the Minnesota State Fair’s free stage music and entertainment lineup offers the opportunity to create unique, memorable fair experiences."
Dig deeper:
Below are the acts announced so far, and where they will perform:
Bandshell Tonight! Stage:
- Vertical Horizon (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Margo Price (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8:30 p.m.)
- The Sugarhill Gang + Melle Mel & Scorpio of the Furious Five (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Yacht Rock Revue (Sept. 2 & 3 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Urban Classic Presents REVELATION: A Retrospective of the Minneapolis Sound (Sept. 4 & 5 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Durry (Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. & Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.)
Daytime entertainment at the Luther Auto Bandshell:
- The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band
- Alex Meixner Band
- Ally Venable Band
- Alyssa & Wayne Brewer
- ANNIE & THE CALDWELLSCALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ – The Songs of Laurel Canyon
- Doug MacLeod
- Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
- The JimmysThe Last Bandoleros
- The MPLS Women of Motown
- Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals
- Not Quite Brothers
- Six Appeal
- Slap Dragon
- Sunny Sweeney
- Thomasina Petrus & The King’s Quartet
- The Tim O’Brien Band
- The WannaBeatles
Sunset entertainment at the Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End:
- Nur-D (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.)
- The Honeydogs (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8 p.m.)
- Keith Secola and the Rangers with special guest Gary Farmer (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.)
- The Cactus Blossoms (Sept. 2 & 3 at 8 p.m.)
- First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Sept. 4 & 5 at 8 p.m.) Maygen & The Birdwatcher (Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.)
Daytime entertainment at the Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End:
- The Bruce Henry Experience
- The Clayton Ryan Band
- Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band
- Josh Cleveland
- MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
- The Neighborhood Quartet
- Pam Linton and The Cotton Kings
- Ray Barnard & the Dudes
- Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50’s
- The Roe Family Singers
- Rosie Daze Band
- Steve Solkela
- USAF Band of Mid-America Shades of Blue
Bazaar After Dark at the Summit Stage at the Bazaar:
- Free and Easy (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.)
- Good For Gary (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8 p.m.)
- The Fabulous Armadillos (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.)
- The Cedar Cultural Center Presents The Global Get-Together (Sept. 2 & 3 at 8 p.m.)
- Salsa del Soul (Sept. 4 & 5 at 8 p.m.)
- Rebel Queens (Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.)
Daytime entertainment at the Summit Stage at the Bazaar:
- Dalmar Yare
- Dirty Shorts Brass Band
- Drums of Navarone
- Charanga Tropical
- Kickin’ It Irish with O’Shea Irish Dance
- Prestigio del Norte
- The Rockin’ Hollywoods
- Siama’s Congo Roots
- SlovCzech
- Socaholix
- Ukrainian Village Band
- Wild Colonial Bhoys
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park:
- Billy Kidd Show
- The Chipper Experience! Where Comedy & Magic Collide!
- Duke Otherwise
- The Farmer’s Daughter Show
- Monster Shop Bump’nMSF County Fair Talent Contest
- Noah Sonie. Magician & Mentalist
Cosgrove Stage:
- Aquarelle of Samba
- Armenian Dance Ensemble of Minnesota
- The Art of Dance
- Asociación Cultural Kuyayki Perú – Minnesota
- Baila Venezuela
- Cultural Society of Filipino-Americans
- Cinema Ballroom Dance Studio
- Dance and Entertainment StudiosDaybreak Collective
- Hold Your Lady Tight Night
- House of Dance Twin Cities
- Kala Vandanam
- Keri Simonson Salsa Dance
- Line Dance Minnesota
- Line Dance with Billie
- Mactír Academy of Irish Dance
- Midwest Polka Dancers
- Minnesota Africans United
- Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop
- Natyakala Dance Group
- The Pleasant Valley Cloggers
- Prairie Fire Choir
- Rhythm & Swing
- Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers
- Royal Sil-O-Ets Cloggers
- River City Cloggers
- Sansei Yonsei Kai
- SOUL Ballroom Dance
- Square Dance Federation of Minnesota
- Turkish American Folk Dancers
- Twin Cities Scottish Dance Association
- Vasa Junior Folk Dancers
- West Coast Swing Dancers
- Wild Rose Cloggers
- Young Fiddlers Association of Minnesota
- Zumba® Fitness
Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:
- All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods Stage.
- The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests, the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more. Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases. This schedule will be announced later this summer.
- Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden.
This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together runs for 12 days, starting Thursday, Aug. 27, and ending on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.
The Source: Information provided by Minnesota State Fair organizers.