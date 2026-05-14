Minnesota State Fair 2026 free acts to feature Vertical Horizon, Sugarhill Gang

The Brief Minnesota State Fair organizers have announced its free stage entertainment lineups for 2026. Organizers say the lineup features more than 100 acts, and 900 total shows, across seven stages. This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together runs for 12 days, starting Thursday, Aug. 27, and ending on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026



The 2026 Minnesota State Fair free stage entertainment lineup has been announced, and will feature more than 100 acts and 900 shows throughout the Great Minnesota Get-Together’s 12-day run.

Minnesota State Fair free acts

What we know:

State Fair organizers say this year will feature two updated stage names, including the Luther Auto Bandshell and Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End.

All free stage entertainment is included with fair admission, and pre-fair discount admission tickets are currently on sale now.

What they're saying:

"Our commitment is to deliver an unforgettable 12-day celebration packed with entertainment for every generation and every interest — all included in the price of admission," said Renee Alexander, State Fair CEO, in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Whether guests come to support local community groups, discover new acts or enjoy nationally recognized talent across a variety of genres, the Minnesota State Fair’s free stage music and entertainment lineup offers the opportunity to create unique, memorable fair experiences."

Dig deeper:

Below are the acts announced so far, and where they will perform:

Bandshell Tonight! Stage:

Vertical Horizon (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8:30 p.m.)

Margo Price (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8:30 p.m.)

The Sugarhill Gang + Melle Mel & Scorpio of the Furious Five (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 at 8:30 p.m.)

Yacht Rock Revue (Sept. 2 & 3 at 8:30 p.m.)

Urban Classic Presents REVELATION: A Retrospective of the Minneapolis Sound (Sept. 4 & 5 at 8:30 p.m.)

Durry (Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. & Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.)

Daytime entertainment at the Luther Auto Bandshell:

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band

Alex Meixner Band

Ally Venable Band

Alyssa & Wayne Brewer

ANNIE & THE CALDWELLSCALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ – The Songs of Laurel Canyon

Doug MacLeod

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

The JimmysThe Last Bandoleros

The MPLS Women of Motown

Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

Not Quite Brothers

Six Appeal

Slap Dragon

Sunny Sweeney

Thomasina Petrus & The King’s Quartet

The Tim O’Brien Band

The WannaBeatles

Sunset entertainment at the Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End:

Nur-D (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.)

The Honeydogs (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8 p.m.)

Keith Secola and the Rangers with special guest Gary Farmer (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.)

The Cactus Blossoms (Sept. 2 & 3 at 8 p.m.)

First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Sept. 4 & 5 at 8 p.m.) Maygen & The Birdwatcher (Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.)

Daytime entertainment at the Pryes Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at the West End:

The Bruce Henry Experience

The Clayton Ryan Band

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band

Josh Cleveland

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

The Neighborhood Quartet

Pam Linton and The Cotton Kings

Ray Barnard & the Dudes

Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50’s

The Roe Family Singers

Rosie Daze Band

Steve Solkela

USAF Band of Mid-America Shades of Blue

Bazaar After Dark at the Summit Stage at the Bazaar:

Free and Easy (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.)

Good For Gary (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8 p.m.)

The Fabulous Armadillos (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.)

The Cedar Cultural Center Presents The Global Get-Together (Sept. 2 & 3 at 8 p.m.)

Salsa del Soul (Sept. 4 & 5 at 8 p.m.)

Rebel Queens (Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.)

Daytime entertainment at the Summit Stage at the Bazaar:

Dalmar Yare

Dirty Shorts Brass Band

Drums of Navarone

Charanga Tropical

Kickin’ It Irish with O’Shea Irish Dance

Prestigio del Norte

The Rockin’ Hollywoods

Siama’s Congo Roots

SlovCzech

Socaholix

Ukrainian Village Band

Wild Colonial Bhoys

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park:

Billy Kidd Show

The Chipper Experience! Where Comedy & Magic Collide!

Duke Otherwise

The Farmer’s Daughter Show

Monster Shop Bump’nMSF County Fair Talent Contest

Noah Sonie. Magician & Mentalist

Cosgrove Stage:

Aquarelle of Samba

Armenian Dance Ensemble of Minnesota

The Art of Dance

Asociación Cultural Kuyayki Perú – Minnesota

Baila Venezuela

Cultural Society of Filipino-Americans

Cinema Ballroom Dance Studio

Dance and Entertainment StudiosDaybreak Collective

Hold Your Lady Tight Night

House of Dance Twin Cities

Kala Vandanam

Keri Simonson Salsa Dance

Line Dance Minnesota

Line Dance with Billie

Mactír Academy of Irish Dance

Midwest Polka Dancers

Minnesota Africans United

Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop

Natyakala Dance Group

The Pleasant Valley Cloggers

Prairie Fire Choir

Rhythm & Swing

Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers

Royal Sil-O-Ets Cloggers

River City Cloggers

Sansei Yonsei Kai

SOUL Ballroom Dance

Square Dance Federation of Minnesota

Turkish American Folk Dancers

Twin Cities Scottish Dance Association

Vasa Junior Folk Dancers

West Coast Swing Dancers

Wild Rose Cloggers

Young Fiddlers Association of Minnesota

Zumba® Fitness

Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:

All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods Stage.

The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests, the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more. Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases. This schedule will be announced later this summer.

Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden.

This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together runs for 12 days, starting Thursday, Aug. 27, and ending on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.