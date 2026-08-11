Passenger dies after two vehicles crash in Brainerd
BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A passenger died after a car that he was in crashed into another vehicle in Brainerd on Monday evening.
Brainerd fatal crash
What we know:
According to Brainerd police, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of Business Highway 371 and Greenwood Street on reports of a crash.
At the scene, officers learned that a 79-year-old man was traveling southbound on Highway 371 and was turning east onto Greenwood Street when he was hit by a 33-year-old man traveling northbound.
A passenger in the first vehicle, a 70-year-old man, was killed in the crash, police say. The 79-year-old man was significantly injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
The 33-year-old man suffered minor injuries and took himself to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.
What we don't know:
It is not clear what led up to the crash or if any arrests will be made. Police say the crash is still under investigation.
The Source: A press release from the Brainerd Police Department.