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Passenger dies after two vehicles crash in Brainerd

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published August 11, 2026 6:26 PM CDT
Published August 11, 2026 6:26 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A passenger has died after a car he was in crashed into another vehicle in Brainerd on Monday.
    • The driver of the vehicle where the passenger died suffered significant injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
    • The other driver suffered minor injuries and took himself to the hospital.

BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A passenger died after a car that he was in crashed into another vehicle in Brainerd on Monday evening. 

Brainerd fatal crash 

What we know:

According to Brainerd police, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of Business Highway 371 and Greenwood Street on reports of a crash. 

At the scene, officers learned that a 79-year-old man was traveling southbound on Highway 371 and was turning east onto Greenwood Street when he was hit by a 33-year-old man traveling northbound. 

A passenger in the first vehicle, a 70-year-old man, was killed in the crash, police say. The 79-year-old man was significantly injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. 

The 33-year-old man suffered minor injuries and took himself to the hospital for treatment, authorities said. 

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the crash or if any arrests will be made. Police say the crash is still under investigation. 

The Source: A press release from the Brainerd Police Department. 

Road incidentsMinnesota