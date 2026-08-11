Passenger dies after two vehicles crash in Brainerd

The Brief A passenger has died after a car he was in crashed into another vehicle in Brainerd on Monday. The driver of the vehicle where the passenger died suffered significant injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital. The other driver suffered minor injuries and took himself to the hospital.



A passenger died after a car that he was in crashed into another vehicle in Brainerd on Monday evening.

Brainerd fatal crash

What we know:

According to Brainerd police, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of Business Highway 371 and Greenwood Street on reports of a crash.

At the scene, officers learned that a 79-year-old man was traveling southbound on Highway 371 and was turning east onto Greenwood Street when he was hit by a 33-year-old man traveling northbound.

A passenger in the first vehicle, a 70-year-old man, was killed in the crash, police say. The 79-year-old man was significantly injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The 33-year-old man suffered minor injuries and took himself to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the crash or if any arrests will be made. Police say the crash is still under investigation.