Minnesota weather: Warm with afternoon clouds and isolated evening showers Friday

The Brief Friday brings warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Isolated showers and rumbles are possible Friday, especially in southern and northern Minnesota. Humid conditions continue into Saturday with more chances of rain.



Friday stays warm across Minnesota as clouds and humidity increase, followed by a chance of isolated evening showers.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds as humidity gradually increases Friday. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 83 degrees.

Clouds thicken during the afternoon as isolated shower chances develop later in the day and linger overnight. Southern and northern Minnesota have the better chance for showers, though a stray shower is also possible in the Twin Cities metro.

Overnight stays warm and humid with lows in the 70s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Weekend forecast:

Saturday is humid and fairly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Isolated showers are possible for some throughout the day.

Sunday turns much more comfortable as humidity drops and sunshine returns. Temperatures stay seasonable in the lower 80s.

What's next:

Similar weather continues Monday with temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Isolated to widely scattered storm chances return on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)