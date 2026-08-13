Man found dead on Cloquet lawn after report of ‘a lot of blood’
CLOQUET, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a lawn in Cloquet on Wednesday.
Man found dead on lawn
What we know:
The Cloquet Police Department said officers were called to the area of 8th Street near Cloquet Avenue after receiving a report of a man lying on the law, noting there was "a lot of blood."
At the scene, officers located the body of a 60-year-old man. Police have not released the man’s identity or the cause of death.
"We want to reassure the community that there does not appear to be any threat to the public," police said in a statement.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation.
The Carlton County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Cloquet Area Fire District assisted Cloquet police at the scene.
No additional details about the investigation were immediately released.
The Source: This story uses information from the Cloquet Police Department.