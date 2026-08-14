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Flock cameras: Company announces changes to data retention, offense filtering

By
FOX 9
Technology
Published August 14, 2026 8:10 AM CDT
Published August 14, 2026 8:10 AM CDT
Flock announces changes to data retention, offense filtering
Flock announces changes to data retention, offense filtering

Flock announces changes to data retention, offense filtering

Widespread backlash has led Flock to make changes to its data retention policy. The company also announced other changes it says will improve "privacy, security, and transparency." FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest details. 

The Brief

    • Flock camera backlash is leading the company to announce changes to how it collects data and interacts with law enforcement.
    • The company said it will reduce the data retention period, filter certain crimes and use audit assistance to flag if the cameras are being used for abnormal activity.
    • Several Minnesota municipalities have already cut ties with Flock cameras.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Public outcry over privacy concerns and potential misuse of Flock cameras has led the company to announce changes to how long it keeps that data and how law enforcement can use it. 

READ MORE: Duluth PD ends Flock camera contract, with keep using license plate reader tech

Flock camera changes

Minnesota cities pull back on Flock cameras amid public pushback
Minnesota cities pull back on Flock cameras amid public pushback

Minnesota cities pull back on Flock cameras amid public pushback

Flock cameras are sparking a great debate across the country, with some police praising them as crime fighting tools, while critics cite privacy concerns. Now, a growing number of communities in Minnesota are taking a step back from the controversial automated license plate readers. FOX 9’s Maury Glover explains why.

What they're saying:

Flock says it will reduce how long it keeps data, cutting the default retention period from 30 days to seven days.

The company is also introducing a filter that allows cities to share license plate data for crimes, but not immigration enforcement.

All law enforcement agencies will also need to begin using audit assistance, which Flock says flags if the cameras are being used for abnormal activity. Flock says the system has already helped identify officers who were allegedly misusing the cameras.

The company said it is making these changes to improve privacy, security and transparency.

Avoiding Flock cameras

Plymouth police surround man after Flock camera error
Plymouth police surround man after Flock camera error

Plymouth police surround man after Flock camera error

An automotive journalist was boxed in by Plymouth police after a stolen plate mix-up based on a Flock camera system error. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has more. 

What you can do:

Some sites, like DeFlock, show where flock cameras are located and provide routes for people who want to avoid them.

Many of the cameras are concentrated around high-traffic areas like shopping centers and record the license plate of every vehicle that drives by. 

Minnesota communities cut ties with Flock 

Flock Camera program paused in North Branch, Minnesota
Flock Camera program paused in North Branch, Minnesota

Flock Camera program paused in North Branch, Minnesota

North Branch, Minnesota Mayor Kevin Schieber discusses the city pausing its Flock Camera program. 

Local perspective:

Multiple Minnesota law enforcement agencies announced they were removing flock cameras, including Duluth, West St. Paul, Columbia Heights, North Branch, Isanti County, and Sherburne County.

Grant money was paying for a Flock camera trial in Sherburne County, but taxpayers would have to foot the bill to keep the system operating. The sheriff's office said the cameras are a useful tool, but that public backlash has led them to end the program in order to maintain community trust. 

The Winona Police Department said it is removing its automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras after videos showed vandals damaging all the city's Flock cameras.

The other side:

Flock said its cameras help police find missing people and solve countless crimes. 

The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9's Bill Keller. 

TechnologySt. Louis ParkCrime and Public Safety