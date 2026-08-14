Flock cameras: Company announces changes to data retention, offense filtering

The Brief Flock camera backlash is leading the company to announce changes to how it collects data and interacts with law enforcement. The company said it will reduce the data retention period, filter certain crimes and use audit assistance to flag if the cameras are being used for abnormal activity. Several Minnesota municipalities have already cut ties with Flock cameras.



Public outcry over privacy concerns and potential misuse of Flock cameras has led the company to announce changes to how long it keeps that data and how law enforcement can use it.

READ MORE: Duluth PD ends Flock camera contract, with keep using license plate reader tech

Flock camera changes

What they're saying:

Flock says it will reduce how long it keeps data, cutting the default retention period from 30 days to seven days.

The company is also introducing a filter that allows cities to share license plate data for crimes, but not immigration enforcement.

All law enforcement agencies will also need to begin using audit assistance, which Flock says flags if the cameras are being used for abnormal activity. Flock says the system has already helped identify officers who were allegedly misusing the cameras.

The company said it is making these changes to improve privacy, security and transparency.

Avoiding Flock cameras

What you can do:

Some sites, like DeFlock, show where flock cameras are located and provide routes for people who want to avoid them.

Many of the cameras are concentrated around high-traffic areas like shopping centers and record the license plate of every vehicle that drives by.

Minnesota communities cut ties with Flock

Local perspective:

Multiple Minnesota law enforcement agencies announced they were removing flock cameras, including Duluth, West St. Paul, Columbia Heights, North Branch, Isanti County, and Sherburne County.

Grant money was paying for a Flock camera trial in Sherburne County, but taxpayers would have to foot the bill to keep the system operating. The sheriff's office said the cameras are a useful tool, but that public backlash has led them to end the program in order to maintain community trust.

The Winona Police Department said it is removing its automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras after videos showed vandals damaging all the city's Flock cameras.

The other side:

Flock said its cameras help police find missing people and solve countless crimes.