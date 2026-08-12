Edina officer injured after 'disturbance' at aquatic center, suspect was driver in fatal 2021 crash

The Brief A woman is facing assault charges after Edina police say she fractured an officer's maxillary sinus and bit another officer on the arm after violating a domestic abuse no-contact order. The woman was also previously given a plea deal in juvenile court after causing a crash that killed two people in 2021. Police arrested the woman over the weekend when they responded to a "disturbance" at the Edina Aquatic Center.



Police say an Edina officer will need surgery after being struck by a woman who was arrested at the Edina Aquatic Center who was previously convicted in juvenile court of manslaughter.

Tiana Hughes, 21, of Minneapolis, is facing multiple assault charges in addition to violating the terms of her release in previous incidents, as well as violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Court documents say she also bit another officer on the arm during a struggle at Hennepin County Medical Center.

READ MORE: Edina Aquatic Center 'disturbance' leads to 1 arrest

Edina officers assaulted

Local perspective:

Police responded to the Edina Aquatic Center for a report of a disturbance on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Officers then found that Hughes was with a man who had a domestic abuse no-contact order against her. She was arrested for violating that order, according to the criminal complaint.

Edina police say an officer then took Hughes to the Hennepin County Medical Center, during which she was allowed to call her mother. The complaint states that she was also given permission to speak to her mother if she remained handcuffed in her room, which Hughes reportedly agreed to do.

Hughes then had her handcuffs removed after asking to use the bathroom. The complaint states Hughes then exited the bathroom and started walking toward the waiting room to meet her mother.

According to the criminal complaint, Hughes began running toward the waiting room despite commands from the officer to stop. The officer then tried to restrain Hughes, and a struggle ensued.

Hughes then reportedly struck the officer on the left cheekbone and bit another officer on the right bicep during the struggle. The complaint says the officer she struck will need to see an oral surgeon for a fractured left maxillary sinus while the other officer suffered a laceration from the bite.

Court documents show Hughes also has a pending felony domestic assault charge involving the father of her child, in addition to being on probation for manslaughter.

Deadly stolen vehicle crash in 2021

The backstory:

Hughes was also convicted in juvenile court for crashing a stolen vehicle that killed two people and injured others in 2021, court records show.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 3 injured after crashing stolen car in Minneapolis during police chase

The incident began when Hughes fled police in a stolen Mercedes SUV and ended when she crashed at the intersection of Hayes Street Northeast and Northeast Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis.