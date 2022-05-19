Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
14
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Minnesota sports betting bill heads to Senate Floor for vote

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A bill that would legalize sports betting in Minnesota is getting closer to reality. 

The Senate Finance Committee voted 5-4 on Thursday to advance a proposal that would expand sports betting to racetracks and mobile platforms, as well as allow people to bet on the Oscars and other arts awards programs. 

The measure now heads to the Senate Floor for a vote. But even if it passes, it's far different from the bill the House approved 70-57 last week, which allows wagering only at tribal casinos.

A conference committee would be required to work out differences, but there are only four days left in the session.

Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, said in a news conference Thursday he is aiming to get the bill to a conference committee, but negotiations won't be successful if the House doesn't agree to include racetracks. 

Minnesota's Native American tribes opposed sports betting legalization until this year when they got on board with the House bill that gives them exclusivity over the market.

RELATED: Sports betting now open at St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin

Sports betting has been legalized in some form by 34 other states, including Iowa and Wisconsin. 