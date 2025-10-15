SNAP benefits will run out if government shutdown lasts into November, MN officials say

The Brief Minnesota's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could run out of funding if the federal government shutdown lasts into November. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services said it will not be able to pay for November benefits if the shutdown continues. Pending SNAP applications processed on or after Wednesday, Oct. 15, cannot and will not be approved.



Local officials are warning Minnesota SNAP recipients that benefits will run out if the government shutdown lasts into November.

The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) said it was notified that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services will not have the funding needed to pay for the November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if the federal government shutdown continues.

Pending SNAP applications processed on or after Wednesday, Oct. 15, cannot and will not be approved, state officials say.

Government shutdown impact on SNAP benefits

Big picture view:

Minnesota officials say the USDA has directed states to "hold November issuance files and delay transmission to state EBT vendors until further notice."

Counties and Tribal Nations can continue to review applications and work with applicants, but they cannot approve households for new benefits.

What's next:

State officials say they will update the public when they receive guidance from the USDA.

Until the shutdown is over, the Minnesota Administrative and Eligibility Information System (MAXIS) will be programmed to block approvals for SNAP as well as the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP).

Important dates:

State officials are highlighting the following important dates for SNAP recipients:

Wednesday, Oct. 15 – Pending SNAP applications processed on or after this date will not be approved.

Tuesday, Oct. 21 – DCYF will provide notice to SNAP and MFIP recipients that November benefits will not be issued if the government shutdown continues.

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – Active, reinstated, or pending MFIP cases processed on or after this date will not be approved.

Saturday, Nov. 1 – Active or reinstated SNAP cases processed on or after this date will not be approved.

By the numbers:

According Minnesota's DCYF, the program benefits more than 440,000 people in the state and more than 42 million people across the country.

DFL lawmakers respond

What they're saying:

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) shared the following statement:

"We are at the start of the third week of the Republicans’ government shutdown, and already it’s starting to have real effects on the lives of Minnesotans in need. Pausing even a single day of applications for SNAP benefits could delay approval for hungry kids and families who don’t have a day to spare. This situation is the completely unnecessary consequence of Donald Trump and Republicans, who cut rich people’s taxes, and have now shut down the government instead of passing tax credits for affordable health insurance. The 450,000 Minnesotans who receive SNAP benefits get about $5 a day, which clearly isn’t enough to get Trump’s attention or sympathy. Republicans need to get back to the negotiating table, put Americans first and take action to keep costs down for working families."

Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Melissa Wiklund (DFL-Bloomington) released this statement:

"Nutritional programs like SNAP uplift our low-income working-class neighbors and ensure that they can put food on the table, as well as supporting local businesses through their use of benefits. Access to nutritious food is an essential element of health for children and families, and the Senate DFL has prioritized that issue, even when faced with difficult budget decisions. We know that as a result of actions by Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, 45,000 Minnesotans could lose SNAP benefits. Those future impacts have become an immediate crisis, and our state funding is not enough to fill in the gaps. We must reopen these critical programs to ensure every Minnesotan receives the nutrition they need and deserve."

