Minnesota school closings for March 19, 2025

Parts of Minnesota will enter a winter weather advisory, and even a blizzard warning, heading into Wednesday as a blast of winter weather pushes its way through the state - leading school districts to opt for canceling classes or e-learning.

The Brief FOX 9 is tracking a winter storm set to bring snow to southern Minnesota starting Wednesday morning, during which a blizzard warning has been issued. Several school districts have either canceled classes or opted for e-learning days instead as a result.



Southern Minnesota snowstorm on Wednesday

What we know:

A swath of heavy accumulating snow and strong gusty winds will lead to white-out conditions at times inside a band of heavy, wet slushy snow on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for areas most likely to see this combo, which includes much of southern Minnesota, leading to several school districts to either cancel classes or opt for e-learning days instead.

School closings in Minnesota

Why you should care:

