Minnesota school closings for March 19, 2025
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota will enter a winter weather advisory, and even a blizzard warning, heading into Wednesday as a blast of winter weather pushes its way through the state - leading school districts to opt for canceling classes or e-learning.
Southern Minnesota snowstorm on Wednesday
What we know:
A swath of heavy accumulating snow and strong gusty winds will lead to white-out conditions at times inside a band of heavy, wet slushy snow on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for areas most likely to see this combo, which includes much of southern Minnesota, leading to several school districts to either cancel classes or opt for e-learning days instead.
School closings in Minnesota
Why you should care:
Below is a list of current weather-related school closings, delays and early dismissals in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Please refresh your page for the latest closings.