Minnesota school closings for March 19, 2025

By
Published  March 18, 2025 6:09pm CDT
FOX 9

Snow approaching Minnesota Wednesday morning

Moisture from the south and cold air from the north meeting in the Midwest will cause snow accumulation in southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, putting some regions in a winter weather advisory and others in a blizzard warning. FOX 9's Ian Leonard has the latest forecast.

(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota will enter a winter weather advisory, and even a blizzard warning, heading into Wednesday as a blast of winter weather pushes its way through the state - leading school districts to opt for canceling classes or e-learning.

Southern Minnesota snowstorm on Wednesday

What we know:

A swath of heavy accumulating snow and strong gusty winds will lead to white-out conditions at times inside a band of heavy, wet slushy snow on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for areas most likely to see this combo, which includes much of southern Minnesota, leading to several school districts to either cancel classes or opt for e-learning days instead.

School closings in Minnesota

Why you should care:

Below is a list of current weather-related school closings, delays and early dismissals in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Please refresh your page for the latest closings.

