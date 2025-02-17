Minnesota weather: Dangerously cold but sunny President's Day

The Brief Monday will be bitterly cold, but sunny, with temperatures set to stay below zero all afternoon. Wind chills are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees below zero. Tuesday morning is expected to be even colder, with wind chills expected to be 35 to 50 degrees below zero.



President's Day is set to be dangerously cold, with actual temperatures being below zero and wind chills being even colder.

President's Day forecast

What to expect:

Monday will be extremely cold, but very sunny. Temperatures are expected to linger below zero into the afternoon, with wind chills making things even colder.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to be 15 to 25 below zero, and high temperatures across the state are all below zero.

The high temperature in the Twin Cities metro is expected to be -2 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will fall ever further below zero, with temperatures in the negative teens and 20s across the state.

Extreme cold continues into Tuesday

What's next:

The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to get even colder Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, the wind chill temperatures are set to be 35 to 50 below zero. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to be slightly at 2 degrees for a high temperature in the Twin Cities.

After Tuesday, temperatures are expected to slowly increase, and by Sunday, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s.

Here's your seven-day forecast: