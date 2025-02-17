Minnesota weather: Dangerously cold but sunny President's Day

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Waseca County, Scott County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Martin County, Dakota County, Rice County, Isanti County, Renville County, Pope County, Anoka County, Chisago County, Steele County, Watonwan County, Washington County, Goodhue County, McLeod County, Freeborn County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Swift County, Brown County, Wright County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Ramsey County, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Polk County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
7
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Pipestone County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, South Itasca County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Koochiching County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Pine County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County

Minnesota weather: Dangerously cold but sunny President's Day

By
Published  February 17, 2025 6:47am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Sunny, dangerously cold on President's Day

President's Day is set to be extremely cold, but sunny. Temperatures are expected to stay below zero all afternoon, with wind-chills being even colder.

The Brief

    • Monday will be bitterly cold, but sunny, with temperatures set to stay below zero all afternoon.
    • Wind chills are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees below zero.
    • Tuesday morning is expected to be even colder, with wind chills expected to be 35 to 50 degrees below zero.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - President's Day is set to be dangerously cold, with actual temperatures being below zero and wind chills being even colder. 

President's Day forecast 

What to expect:

Monday will be extremely cold, but very sunny. Temperatures are expected to linger below zero into the afternoon, with wind chills making things even colder. 

Wind chill temperatures are expected to be 15 to 25 below zero, and high temperatures across the state are all below zero. 

The high temperature in the Twin Cities metro is expected to be -2 degrees. 

Overnight, temperatures will fall ever further below zero, with temperatures in the negative teens and 20s across the state. 

Extreme cold continues into Tuesday

What's next:

The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to get even colder Tuesday. 

Tuesday morning, the wind chill temperatures are set to be 35 to 50 below zero. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to be slightly at 2 degrees for a high temperature in the Twin Cities. 

After Tuesday, temperatures are expected to slowly increase, and by Sunday, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s. 

Here's your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

Weather ForecastWinter Weather