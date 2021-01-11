Minnesota restaurants welcome back diners with open arms

article

After a nearly two months, indoor dining resumed Monday at bars and restaurants in Minnesota.

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz loosened the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, ending his ban on indoor dining as well as allowing indoor entertainment venues to reopen at a limited capacity.

Bars and restaurants can reopen indoor dining rooms at 50% capacity starting Monday, with no more than 150 people in an establishment.

Six people can be seated at each table, with 6 feet of distance between tables. Bar seating will be allowed, with no more than two people per party.

Reservations are required, and a curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

For Madi Chaffee, serving a few lunchtime diners at Lola’s Lakehouse never felt so good.

"It’s really nice to be back in my work uniform and here," Chaffee said. "It’s some normalcy in the world right now."

In November, the single mother of two worried about how her family would get though the Christmas season on unemployment. Then, some FOX 9 viewers gifted her more than $1,500 in cash, helping ease her burden.

"It gave me time to spend with my kids over the holidays," said Chaffee.

The owner of Lola’s said the easing of pandemic restrictions couldn’t come soon enough. He said he’s grateful the doors are back open, even if capacity is limited.

"If this date of reopening had been extended for any significantly longer, we probably would have had to make some really tough decisions," said Kyle Berger, the owner.

By mid-afternoon, Lola’s had already booked 95 reservations for a Monday night in January. Berger said that is unheard of under normal circumstances and shows the pent up demand Minnesotans have to get back out to share a meal or a drink.