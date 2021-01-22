Minnesota restaurant launches snowmobile delivery to ice houses

article

Thanks to some pandemic creativity, a restaurant in Waconia, Minnesota is now trying something uniquely Minnesotan: delivering food and beer via snowmobile across frozen Lake Waconia.

Greg James is the owner of Iron Tap, which is two blocks from the lake. When brainstorming how to boost business during COVID-19 restrictions, he realized there were 1,500 ice houses full of potential customers.

"I haven’t [heard of anyone else doing this] and there’s probably a reason," said James. "It was kind of stressful for me for a couple months to figure out the logistics of the whole thing."

The first issue was finding the ice house. They’ve discovered if you share your location via your phone, so far, it has worked every time.

"If you’re out there and there’s houses, we’re likely going to get to you," said James.

The second issue was finding electrically heated backpacks, which took a while, but it all works.

"It’s ten minutes out, we get the on the ice, it’s ten minutes to the house at most," he said.

The other key was finding 19-year-old Jake Foley, who grew up on this lake and knows it well. Due to COVID-19, he is at home doing college online. Without COVID-19 they would have never thought to try this.

"But it’s what you got to do to stay alive, evolve, adapt and just get through this mess," said James.

Like so many other forced innovations during the pandemic, this is something that may stick around.

"I think it’s going to be a great success now we’re only on day two tomorrow, but I think yeah, absolutely, I think it’s something we’ll do," said James.