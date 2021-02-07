Minnesota reports 914 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Sunday

Minnesota health officials reported 914 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday along with 10 more deaths.

There have now been 468,118 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state last March.

About 97% of the Minnesotans who have been infected with COVID-19 have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated from others.

The newly reported cases were out of 27,922 tests—a 3.2% positivity rate. Minnesota has averaged a 3.6% positivity rate over the last week. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Five of the 10 COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,299 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over 71% of those deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.