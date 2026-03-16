Fire at Lutsen Mountains townhome complex has crews responding

The Brief Several fire departments responded to a fire at a tonwhome complex operating as part of the Lutsen Mountains resort on Monday. FOX 9 has confirmed that several fire departments were called to a fire at the Executive townhomes, operated by Caribou Highlands Lodge. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.



A townhome complex operating as part of the Lutsen Mountains resort caught fire Monday afternoon.

Lutsen townhome fire

What we know:

FOX 9 has confirmed that several fire departments were called to a fire at the Executive townhomes, operated by Caribou Highlands Lodge, on March 16.

Dig deeper:

FOX 21 in Duluth has confirmed the Lutsen, Tofte and Grand Marais volunteer fire departments have responded, and there are no reports of injuries.

Big picture view:

In February 2024, the historic Lutsen Lodge caught fire overnight.

Bryce Campbell, owner of Lutsen Lodge, was charged with arson and insurance fraud for his part in a February 2024 fire.

The year before, popular restaurant and bar on the resort, Papa Charlie’s, also burned down.

No charges were ever filed in that incident.

What's next:

FOX 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.