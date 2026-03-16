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Fire at Lutsen Mountains townhome complex has crews responding

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Published  March 16, 2026 4:57pm CDT
Cook County
FOX 9
Lutsen Lodge owner charged for 2024 fire

Lutsen Lodge owner charged for 2024 fire

The owner of the Lutsen Lodge has been charged after the resort burned down in 2024. FOX 9's Rob Olson has the story.

The Brief

    • Several fire departments responded to a fire at a tonwhome complex operating as part of the Lutsen Mountains resort on Monday.
    • FOX 9 has confirmed that several fire departments were called to a fire at the Executive townhomes, operated by Caribou Highlands Lodge.
    • Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

LUTSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A townhome complex operating as part of the Lutsen Mountains resort caught fire Monday afternoon.

Lutsen townhome fire

What we know:

FOX 9 has confirmed that several fire departments were called to a fire at the Executive townhomes, operated by Caribou Highlands Lodge, on March 16.

Dig deeper:

FOX 21 in Duluth has confirmed the Lutsen, Tofte and Grand Marais volunteer fire departments have responded, and there are no reports of injuries.

Lutsen Lodge fire: Long road ahead after charges

Lutsen Lodge fire: Long road ahead after charges

Following charges related to a fire that burned down the historic Lutsen Lodge at Lutsen Mountains, FOX 9’s Rob Olson spoke with a Minnesota north shore journalist who details the long road ahead for the resort and accompanying trial.

Big picture view:

In February 2024, the historic Lutsen Lodge caught fire overnight.

Bryce Campbell, owner of Lutsen Lodge, was charged with arson and insurance fraud for his part in a February 2024 fire.

The year before, popular restaurant and bar on the resort, Papa Charlie’s, also burned down.

No charges were ever filed in that incident.

What's next:

FOX 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Cook CountyFireCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota