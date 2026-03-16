Minnesota lawmakers debate new ban on ghost guns

The Brief Minnesota Democrats are attempting to pass a ban on ghost guns. A previous Minnesota law on ghost guns was gutted by a state Supreme Court ruling last year. The new ban has passed a Senate committee but may face difficulties in passing the full House and Senate.



Minnesota Democrats are working to pass a ban on ghost guns, but not for the first time.

Ghost gun ban

The backstory:

Ghost guns can be 3D printed or assembled from kits sold online, and they don’t have serial numbers.

So a lot of police investigators don’t like them because they make it hard to track down shooting suspects.

They also bypass background checks, so felons can get them more easily.

Local perspective:

Minnesota banned them, but a recent state Supreme Court ruling said the state law only requires serial numbers if federal law requires them.

Attempt number 2

What they're saying:

And as DFLers try to pass a new ban, the gun lobby is fighting to stop it.

"Minnesota already has extensive criminal laws addressing violent offenses, illegal firearm possession by prohibited persons and misuse of firearms," argued Anna Leamy with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. "Expanding the criminal liability for law abiding citizens engaged in historically lawful conduct does not better serve public safety."

What's next:

The bill passed through a Senate committee today, but it might be a tall task to pass in the full House and Senate.