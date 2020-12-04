Minnesota reports 6th COVID-related death in prison system

The death of an inmate from the prison in Faribault, Minnesota marks the sixth COVID-19 related death within the state's Department of Corrections system since the pandemic began, according to a DOC official.

Friday, a 64-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 died at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Before his hospitalization, he was at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault. His identity has not been released yet.

Of the six COVID-19 related deaths within the DOC, three of them are connected to the Faribault prison. Currently at MCF-Faribault, there are 481 COVID-positive inmates out of the prison's total population of 1,783. Faribault has the most current COVID-19 cases among inmates in Minnesota's prison system. The prison also has 67 COVID-positive staff.

Throughout the entire state prison system, there are three inmates currently in critical condition and hospitalized on a ventilator. Several DOC employees are also currently hospitalized.

In response to the pandemic, the DOC is conducting testing of staff and those who are incarcerated. Mask use policies are also in place.