Minnesota reports 583 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths Tuesday

Minnesota reported 583 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now seen a total of 589,527 COVID-19 cases and 7,240 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the newly reported deaths, one person was in their late 30s. None of the deaths was a resident in a long-term care facility.

Statewide, there are currently about 138 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 348 COVID-19 patients in the hospital but not the ICU.

The state hit 60 percent of its eligible population getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to more than 2.6 million Minnesotans with at least one dose and 2.1 million who have completed their vaccine series.

Among older populations, about 88 percent of people age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Governor Walz says the rollout pace would allow Minnesota to drop all COVID-19 restrictions by at least July 1 and possibly earlier if the state can reach a 70 percent vaccination threshold sooner.