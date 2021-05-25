Minnesota reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths Tuesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 256 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths Tuesday.

According to officials, the state has seen 599,477 cases and 7,381 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have continued to fall, with 96 patients in the ICU and 272 in the hospital but not the ICU, as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, MDH reported about 64% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota so far.