Minnesota reports 256 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths Tuesday
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 256 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths Tuesday.
According to officials, the state has seen 599,477 cases and 7,381 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have continued to fall, with 96 patients in the ICU and 272 in the hospital but not the ICU, as of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, MDH reported about 64% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Over 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota so far.