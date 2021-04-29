Minnesota reports 1,921 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths Thursday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,921 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths Thursday. Minnesota has seen 573,938 COVID-19 cases and 7,128 deaths since the pandemic began.

The 1,921 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday were out of 49,418 tests, a 3.9% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate, a lagging indicator, continues to decrease, now down to 6.4% from its peak at 7.4% at the start of April. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

The newly reported deaths included one person in their 40s and one in their 50s. Seven of the 15 people who died were long-term care residents.

There are currently 644 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 176 of whom are in the ICU. Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last several days, but are still down from their peak at 699 on April 14.

Meanwhile, 56.8% of eligible Minnesotans have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 42.1% are fully vaccinated.

Finding a vaccine appointment is no longer as difficult as it once was, according to MDH. There are plenty of available appointments at pharmacies, health systems and county vaccination clinics across the state. As of this week, Minnesotans can now sign up for appointments at one of the state-run community vaccination clinics through the Vaccine Connector website directly—no more waiting to be randomly selected.

Advertisement

GET YOUR SHOT: How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Education says the Mall of American community vaccination clinic is prioritizing 16 and 17 year olds for appointments this week to get the Pfizer vaccine, which is only vaccine currently authorized for use on people under 18. Click here for more information and to schedule an appointment.