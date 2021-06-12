Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 173 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Sunday

Coronavirus in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths Sunday as the state’s seven-day average positivity rate continues to steadily decline. 

Minnesota has now seen 603,760 COVID-19 cases and 7,512 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began, according to the latest MDH data.

Of the deaths on Sunday, only one was from a long-term care facility. Congregate-living facilities bore the brunt of the pandemic last year but, as vaccinations increase, has seen a steep drop off in deadly cases.

Minnesota’s vaccination rates continue to slowly inch up. Nearly 66% of people 16 and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 61% are fully vaccinated. The state is aiming to have 70% of that population vaccinated by July 1. 

Over 2.9 million Minnesotans have received at least one vaccine dose and over 2.6 million have completed the vaccine series. 

