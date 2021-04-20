Minnesota reports 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Tuesday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Tuesday.

The state has now seen 558,850 COVID-19 cases and 7,031 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, one person was a resident in a long-term care facility. The ages of those who died range from age 45 to 84.

There are currently 686 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota. The number of people in the ICU jumped from 172 on Monday to 193 on Tuesday, a sharper rise than the numbers seen in recent weeks.

The 1,189 new cases were out of 15,168 tests, a 7.8% positivity rate. The seven-day average positivity rate is 5.9%. MDH says anything above 5% is a concern, as it shows a high rate of transmission.

Meanwhile, around 52% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 85% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose, and 41% of the total population has received at least one dose.

As of Tuesday, 2,304,975 Minnesotans have had at least one dose, while 1,630,999 have had both doses.