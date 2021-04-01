Minnesota opens 8th permanent COVID-19 vaccination site in Oakdale

Minnesota is opening its eighth state-run, permanent COVID-19 vaccination site in Oakdale this week, according to the governor's office.

The operation will run at the Inwood Oaks event venue. The other permanent sites are in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Mankato.

In order to get an appointment at one of the state-run sites, you must be signed up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector. Those signed up will then be randomly selected to schedule an appointment.

GET YOUR SHOT: Tips from COVID-19 vaccine hunters on how to find an appointment

On Tuesday, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans who are at least 16 years old.

According to state data, as of Wednesday 38% of Minnesotans age 16 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.