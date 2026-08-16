Minneapolis police investigate shooting that seriously injured man
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man with "potentially life-threatening" injuries.
Minneapolis shooting injures man
What we know:
Officers say they responded to the 3300 block of 38th Avenue South around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday for reports of gunfire and people driving away from the area.
Police then found evidence of gunfire outside a home that was being used as an Airbnb.
Authorities say a man in his 20s arrived at a hospital with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" just before 5 a.m.
No arrests have been announced.
What we don't know:
Details of what may have led to the shooting have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department.