Minneapolis police investigate shooting that seriously injured man

The Brief A man in his 20s sustained what police called "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" after a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. Police say they found evidence of a shooting at a home that was used as an Airbnb. No arrests have been announced.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man with "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

Minneapolis shooting injures man

What we know:

Officers say they responded to the 3300 block of 38th Avenue South around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday for reports of gunfire and people driving away from the area.

Police then found evidence of gunfire outside a home that was being used as an Airbnb.

Authorities say a man in his 20s arrived at a hospital with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" just before 5 a.m.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Details of what may have led to the shooting have not been shared.