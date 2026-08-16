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Minneapolis police investigate shooting that seriously injured man

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 16, 2026 1:07 PM CDT
Published August 16, 2026 1:07 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A man in his 20s sustained what police called "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" after a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. 
    • Police say they found evidence of a shooting at a home that was used as an Airbnb. 
    • No arrests have been announced.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man with "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

Minneapolis shooting injures man  

What we know:

Officers say they responded to the 3300 block of 38th Avenue South around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday for reports of gunfire and people driving away from the area.

Police then found evidence of gunfire outside a home that was being used as an Airbnb.

Authorities say a man in his 20s arrived at a hospital with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" just before 5 a.m. 

No arrests have been announced. 

What we don't know:

Details of what may have led to the shooting have not been shared. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis