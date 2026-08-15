Ex-Anoka County prosecutor charged: Expert explains trafficking allegations

The Brief Andrea Sampson, a former assistant Anoka County attorney, is charged with 26 felonies related to a prostitution ring. Investigators say the operation victimized 13 women across several Twin Cities suburbs for at least five years. Sampson is being held on $1 million bail as the investigation continues.



A former assistant Anoka County attorney is now facing serious charges for her alleged role in a commercial sex trafficking operation.

Allegations against a former prosecutor span multiple cities

What we know:

Andrea Sampson is charged with 26 felony counts, including promoting prostitution and receiving profits from prostitution. Investigators allege she helped facilitate the operation by providing locations for commercial sex transactions and creating shell companies to hide or funnel profits.

The criminal complaint details that the operation spanned Minneapolis, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and St. Louis Park. According to court documents, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been investigating the case since 2021.

The documents allege that 13 women, all 18 or older, were victimized by Sampson and three others for at least five years. Investigators say women were recruited, advertised online and scheduled for commercial sex. Some women told investigators they were sexually assaulted, provided alcohol and drugs, and that cameras were used at some locations.

What they're saying:

"It's force, fraud, or coercion. So maybe an adult victim survivor might say yes to a situation, but they might not know the full extent of what they're looking at," said Stephanie Page, executive director of Story Foundation.

Sampson worked in the civil and family law division in Anoka County. Investigators also allege that Sampson and the three other defendants operated assisted living and autism sites, collecting money from those businesses in addition to the commercial sex operation.

"You know a former attorney being a part of this, that isn't so surprising because it's lucrative," said Page.

Sampson is being held on $1 million bail.

The backstory:

The criminal complaint is 20 pages long and lays out what investigators believe was Sampson’s role in the operation. The investigation began in 2021 and has focused on how the group allegedly used shell companies and multiple locations to hide profits and continue their activities.

The case has drawn attention because of Sampson’s previous role as an assistant county attorney, raising questions about trust and accountability in public service.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to look into the extent of the operation and whether more victims may come forward.