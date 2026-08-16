Minnesota weather: Comfortable and sunny Sunday, rain chances return late Monday

The Brief Expect a more dry and comfortable Sunday after dew points dropped overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the Twin Cities late Monday after sunset. Most rain chances this week will focus on southern Minnesota, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.



A comfortable Sunday is ahead with sunshine and lower humidity before rain chances return late Monday.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Dew points fell from a muggy 73 around midnight to the lower 60s on Sunday morning, and are expected to drop into the 50s for most of the area. This means the air will feel much direr and more comfortable, especially for anyone spending time at the lake.

A northwest breeze between 10 and 15 mph will help pull in that drier air, with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Highs will reach near 80, making for a seasonable and sunny day.

The clouds are already starting to break up Sunday morning, and overnight lows are expected to dip into the 50s and 60s—cooler outside the Metro due to the urban heat island effect.

Heading into Monday, winds will be lighter and most of the day should stay dry and sunny, with highs in the lower 80s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to approach Minnesota on Monday, but most are expected to fizzle out.

The best chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the Twin Cities will be late in the day, possibly not until after sunset.

Tuesday’s rain chances look focused on southern Minnesota, especially near the Iowa border. The Metro could see a stray shower, but most of the activity is expected to stay south, following a pattern seen over recent weeks.

The rest of the week brings a "cookie cutter" forecast with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Humidity will stay lower, and any showers or storms will be isolated and mainly confined to the southern counties.