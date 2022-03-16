Minnesota North campus created after Minnesota State merger approved

article

Five colleges located throughout Minnesota’s iron range region will merge to become the Minnesota North campus, according to a recent vote of approval.

Wednesday the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities approved the merger of five colleges including the Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College and Vermilion Community College, into a single accredited institution with six campuses beginning May 23, 2022.

"Students will benefit from a seamless educational experience along with expanded access to courses, programs, support services and a team of experts that serve them," said Michael Raich, Minnesota North College president in a statement. "Minnesota North College will be able to provide a comprehensive response to our business and industry partners, which aligns with our new vision of being a catalyst for regional prosperity."

Previously branded as MnSCU, the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system – also known as Minnesota State – has more than 30 college campuses throughout Minnesota.

The Higher Learning Commission, Minnesota North College’s regional accrediting body, also recently approved the merger.

According to the announcement, under a one-college model students will have access to a more robust selection of courses and career programs, which will be accessible with a single application and one transcript. Several of the campuses consist of multiple different campus clusters within their communities, all of which will remain open.

Additionally, student services such as registration and financial aid will be simplified while still providing local on-campus support, according to the announcement.