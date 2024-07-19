Minnesota mosquito population at highest level in 3 years, still below overall average

The Minnesota mosquito population is higher than it's been in the past three years after heavy rainfall this spring and summer ended a long-standing drought.

What we know

This year's flooding across Minnesota, including in the metro area, left standing water next to overflowing rivers and lakes, creating habitats for mosquitoes.

"We've had three years in a row with barely any mosquitoes, especially in the later summer months," said Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) Public Affairs Manager Alex Carlson. "So I think we have a short-term memory, because they're actually below average this year, but they're much higher than they've been in the past three years, so people are definitely noticing them."

The south metro area has seen large spikes in mosquitoes, as well as Carver County and banks along the Minnesota River, Carlson said.

The flooding has also prevented mosquito control buoys from doing surveillance to determine where insects such as black flies, also known as biting gnats, are coming from.

"We're behind on our treatments, so they've really been coming out of the rivers and streams and overwhelming people, especially in the south metro," Carlson said.

Carlson added that many eggs laid this year could likely hatch next year and bring the mosquito population back to average or above.

Background

The Minnesota DNR reports the drought conditions that have persisted since 2021 were virtually eliminated by this year's rainy spring.

The past dry weather led to a noticeable drop in the mosquito population that is in stark contrast to current conditions.

Digging deeper

Mosquitoes need standing water to hatch, as well as consistently warm overnight temperatures.

Ponds or marshes typically host a large amount of mosquito activity.

Carlson said a trap in Belle Plaine caught more than 56,000 black flies in one night last week, which he described as "pretty bad."