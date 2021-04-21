Minnesota legislators discuss if e-pull tabs too closely resemble slot machines

article

Electronic pull tab games that generate hundreds of millions of dollars each year could face new restrictions in Minnesota.

There is concern among legislators that those games are becoming too similar to the slot machines normally found at casinos.

Electronic pull tab machines have been around since 2012 as a way to fund U.S. Bank Stadium. Charities, VFWs and youth sports groups also gain huge benefits form electronic gaming each year.

Prior to the discussion on the house floor Wednesday, Rep. Zach Stephenson, who authored the bill, shared a vide with lawmakers where he points out that tribal governments see these games as too closely resembling slot machines, which goes against the law written in 2012.

At that time, agreements between the state, tribal governments and charities stated that electronic gaming would be basically an upgrade from paper pull tabs.

Advertisement

Now, Stephenson and a majority of other house members agreed this afternoon that the state needs to stick to that initial agreement.

According to the electronic gaming group lobbying against this, the changes would make all current e-pull tab games non-compliant and illegal.

They believe the move would reduce revenue for the charities and the state.

The annual income to charities is around $69 million and bars make around $37 million on pull tabs, about 15 percent of which is kept by the bars.