Minnesota leaders react to Texas shooting that left 14 students dead

Heartbreaking reaction is pouring in after the devastating shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 14 students and one teacher dead.

In a tweet, Gov. Tim Walz says he's horrified by the reports of the shooting.

"I am watching the news coming out of Texas in horror," he writes. "This cannot continue. Minnesota grieves with the parents and families of every child who was shot and killed in Uvalde today."

"My heart is breaking for these little ones and their families. Every single child deserves to be safe and go home at the end of the day. It is not enough to keep saying ‘never again’ - we need to end gun violence. Our babies deserve better," wrote Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared a similarly remorseful tone on Twitter, invoking memories of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting by saying, "Beyond heartbroken over the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Texas. It has been nearly a decade since Sandy Hook and gun safety legislation has been repeatedly blocked. Unconscionable."

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips continued a decidedly political tone in response to broad gun ownership, saying, "I’m a gun owner. Do not tell me our Founders conceived of this carnage when they wrote the Constitution. Do not tell me they would have tolerated this madness. Do not tell me that teachers must be armed. And do not tell me your AR15 is worth more than another 14 children’s lives."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.