Minnesota lawmakers about to miss deadline on tax cuts, spending

Minnesota lawmakers spent Sunday morning preparing to assign blame as end-of-session negotiations appeared to stall out before the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

After days of dismissing questions about their ability to finish by the deadline, asserting there'd be no need for a special session, and even making fun of reporters' skepticism, it's become obvious: the Legislature won't finish on time.

Lawmakers on Saturday reached a $4 billion tax relief package that calls for the elimination of state taxes on Social Security income, a small income tax rate cut, and an expansion of the renter's credit. But the tax bill won't pass until all spending bills are settled, because they're all part of a larger agreement.

Gov. Tim Walz has vowed not to call a special session, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said it would be Sunday or bust for Republicans who control the Senate.

"We are happy to continue working through the day to reach agreements, but we are not interested in a special session. We should pass the tax bill and other agreed-to items today and get as much work done as possible," Miller, R-Winona, said in an email.

Senate Democrats were critical of Miller's comments.

"He is halfway out the Capitol door, giving up on our future. A slow roll by the majority is quitting on Minnesotans. It’s unacceptable," said state Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, and the DFL caucus's campaign chairwoman.

Several bills are not done: a $1 billion public schools bill, a $1 billion health and human services bill, a $450 million public safety bill, a $850 million transportation bill, and a $1.4 billion public construction bill.

Senate Human Services Chairman Jim Abeler acknowledged that the chances were slim in his issue area. Yet he said the Legislature could be like Rich Strike, the horse that won this year's Kentucky Derby after getting in the field because of a late scratch.

"I'm an optimistic, but it's a long shot," said Senate Human Services Chairman Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, "But I'm going to keep working until there's no chance whatsoever."

Some smaller deals got reached overnight. Among them, lawmakers have agreed to spend $110 million over the next three years on broadband access and $18.4 million to address the 2021 drought and recent bird flu emergencies. The House and Senate could take up agreements throughout the day.

Walz hasn't wanted to call a special session because it removes the time pressure. Lawmakers can retreat to their own corners, and the negotiating process starts all over again.

The governor and legislative leaders agreed to a framework last weekend that splits the budget surplus into thirds: $4 billion for tax breaks, $4 billion for new spending, and $4 billion left on the budgetary bottom line in case the economy worsens.

That left scant time for rank-and-file lawmakers to agree to hundreds of policy and spending provisions, but legislative leaders and Walz said it would happen. On Monday, Walz chided reporters for being skeptical and encouraged them to come back a week later to see the final deals.

It was unclear whether Walz's thinking has changed on a special session. The DFL governor has not spoken with reporters in the Capitol this weekend, though a spokeswoman said Walz would take questions later in the day.